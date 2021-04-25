Marvel Reportedly Wants At Least 3 Seasons Of Loki

Marvel fans have been spoiled for the past couple of months thanks to back-to-back seasons of WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Unfortunately, though, we’ve now got to endure a six week MCU drought before the next TV series from the House of Ideas debuts – that’s Loki, featuring the return of Tom Hiddleston’s God of Mischief. And just as the previous two productions couldn’t be more dissimilar from each other, so will this one be another very different show.

That’s for a number of reasons, but one way in which it might differ from WV and Falcon is that Loki could run for several seasons. From what we can tell, the two series we’ve seen so far are one-and-done affairs, intended as preludes to upcoming movies – Doctor Strange 2 and the newly announced Captain America 4. That may not be the case with Loki, though, as our intel is indicating that Marvel plans for it to last for a few years.

Sources close to WGTC – the same ones who said Anthony Mackie was getting his own Cap film – say that the studio intends for Loki to have a lifespan of three seasons, if not more. It’s currently unclear whether Hiddleston has been tied down for that long, but Marvel apparently wants to keep him on board as the Asgardian trickster for at least a little bit longer.

New Loki Photos Tease The God Of Mischief's Next Adventure

From what we know about Loki so far, we can already see how it might become an ongoing show and not just a standalone limited series like the others. WandaVision and Falcon were essentially origins stories for their titular heroes and so they had a conclusive ending to reach. That’s not the case with Loki, though. With the character forced to work for the Time Variance Authority, fixing temporal anomalies, that’s a premise – similar to Doctor Who or Legends of Tomorrow – that can support multiple seasons.

But first we have to see how its inaugural run, which will consist of six episodes, goes. And we’ll find out when Loki premieres Friday, June 11th on Disney Plus.