Marvel Will Reportedly Confirm Loki Is Bisexual In The MCU

In news that shouldn’t come as a surprise, Marvel Studios are reportedly planning to confirm that Loki is bisexual in the MCU and presumably, they’ll be doing so in his upcoming Disney+ solo series.

The show was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but now seems to be back in production and targeting an early 2021 release. Despite a lack of any footage or promotional material, reports strongly suggest it’ll take place in a variety of time periods and feature a number of different actors as Loki, and according to insider Daniel Richtman, we’ll see the God of Mischief with two love interests: one man and one woman.

Right now, it sounds like Richard E. Grant will be playing an older version of the character, with Sophia Di Martino spotted on set as Lady Loki. If the antihero really is freely switching genders, then it makes sense for him/her to be bisexual, though we don’t have any indication on who his/her partners might be.

Now, I know what some of you are thinking. Oh no, Disney is making yet another character LGBTQ. Aren’t they just pandering in the hopes of scoring some woke points? Well, that may be a fair criticism in certain instances (*cough* The Rise of Skywalker), but it doesn’t apply to Loki, as his bisexuality is canon to Norse mythology and to Marvel Comics.

In fact, the God of Mischief swapped genders all the time in the original sagas. In one story, he convinces Thor to go undercover as the comely Freya, with Loki posing as his sexy handmaiden. He even gets pregnant from a stallion at one point and gives birth to a magic horse. Marvel Comics have taken up the baton on this, too, with recent arcs seeing the character transforming into a woman and back at will.

Given that WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier are airing soon, I think we’re going to begin getting some footage from further MCU Disney+ series in the near future. Loki should be somewhere in post-production at the moment, so I’d imagine we’ll have a trailer for it around Christmas. Watch this space for more.