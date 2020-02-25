Marvel Reportedly Eyeing Zac Efron Types For Moon Knight

The creation of Disney Plus is allowing Marvel to bring many characters that fans have been crying out for to enter the MCU to the screen at long last. Over the next couple of years, we’ve got Kate Bishop’s Hawkeye, She-Hulk and Ms. Marvel on their way to the streaming service. Another one, though, is Moon Knight. Marc Spector’s arrival in the franchise was (sort of) teased as early as 2014’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier, but now he’s finally almost here. The big question is, though, who’s going to play him?

That remains to be seen, but The GWW’s Thomas Polito reported today that he’s heard Marvel is searching for “Zac Efron-types” for the part of the nocturnal vigilante. In the same tweet, he remarked that the studio is also hunting for Alison Brie-types for She-Hulk, but that no actresses have been met with as yet. As Polito is equating the two situations, we can presume that Marvel likewise hasn’t actually met with any actors for Moon Knight, either. They just know roughly what they’re looking for.

Marvel is in fact searching for an Allison Brie-type for She-Hulk the same way they're searching for a Zac Efron-type for Moon Knight. They haven't met with any particular actresses yet, so no courting or anything like that is being done.

Of course, Efron has been circling the Marvel universe for years. He frequently turns up in discussions about who would make a good fit for, say, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’s Adam Warlock or the Human Torch in the Fantastic Four reboot. Moon Knight isn’t often one who’s connected to the actor, but he wouldn’t be a bad choice at all.

Leaked plot details have pointed to Moon Knight drawing inspiration from prestige TV shows like Westworld and Mr. Robot. The series will apparently be a deep-dive into Spector’s fractured psyche, too, with the viewer left unsure exactly what’s happening. Furthermore, the narrative will be split between multiple timelines, including 2003 and 2023 – the present-day of the MCU. This sounds like a challenging role for any actor to handle, then, so good luck to the Zac Efron-type who gets it.