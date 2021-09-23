Marvel Reportedly Eying Transformers Star For Werewolf By Night

Towards the end of August, the internet was gripped by a rumor claiming that Marvel Studios were developing a mysterious Halloween Special set to stream exclusively on Disney Plus, with the report offering that the comic book company were seeking a Latino lead in their 30s to headline the project.

Werewolf by Night was named as the inspiration, and two separate characters have taken up the mantle over the years. The most famous is Jack Russell, who coincidentally happens to be an adversary of next year’s Marvel Cinematic Universe debutant Moon Knight, with Jake Gomez latterly introduced in 2020.

We haven’t heard anything more on Werewolf by Night since the news first broke, but insider Daniel Richtman names rising star Anthony Ramos as a potential contender for the titular lycanthrope. Born in New York of Puerto Rican descent, the 29 year-old first rose to prominence as one of Hamilton‘s original cast members.

His first major leading role in a feature film may have flopped at the box office, but Ramos nonetheless drew strong notices for his turn as Usnavi in Jon M. Chu’s well-received musical In the Heights. He’s currently shooting Steven Caple Jr.’s Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, which is set to elevate his career to an entirely new level. Ramos is exactly the kind of star Marvel favor, and while the story remains speculative for now, he’d be an excellent choice to lead Werewolf by Night.