Marvel Reportedly Furious Over Moon Knight Costume Leak

The weekend generated a bevvy of headlines from Marvel Cinematic Universe series Moon Knight in both an official and unofficial capacity, and it was hugely coincidental that star Ethan Hawke revealed the first details of how he became involved in the project right when a purported costume leak made waves on the internet.

So far, there hasn’t been any official confirmation or denial from Marvel Studios about the image’s authenticity, but it certainly looked legit. While it’s clearly a work in progress that’ll no doubt be enhanced significantly in post-production once visual effects and color grading have been factored in, it was hardly five dollar cosplay either.

A new report claims that the image circulating online is indeed the real deal, and Marvel are said to be furious that it managed to break through the veil of secrecy and make it onto the internet, with the phrase “heads will roll” allegedly used. A brief video clip also emerged, but that can be forgiven when it’s almost impossible for any high profile project to film on location without a grainy snap or video being captured.

So far, we don’t know a whole lot about Moon Knight other than the fact Oscar Isaac invited Hawke to join him on the show due to their mutual appreciation of each other’s work, with the latter basing his mystery villain on Waco leader David Koresh. Now that the costumed cat is out of the bag so to speak, it’ll be curious to see whether Marvel go ahead and drop a proper production still that better reflects Marc Spector’s costumed alter ego than the one we’ve got.