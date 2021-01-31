Marvel Reportedly Has No Plans To Replace Krysten Ritter As Jessica Jones

Daredevil may have been positioned as the flagship of Netflix’s Marvel shows, but the first season of Jessica Jones is probably the high point as far as quality goes. Indeed, subscribers consumed thirteen runs of content in roughly four years as the street-level heroes found themselves as key members of the platform’s original content lineup, but Krysten Ritter’s debut stint as the private investigator was never bettered in the eyes of a lot of people.

The actress herself was superb in the role and perfectly embodied Jessica’s world weariness, while David Tennant’s Kilgrave is still one of the best live-action Marvel villains that we’ve ever seen, with the actor radiating a sinister charisma as the show tackled some very weighty and complex subject matter. All of which is to say that it was a real shame when Jessica Jones received the axe.

But now, with the rights to all of the Defenders returning to Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige is able to put his own spin on them. And thankfully, it seems he wants to keep Ritter on board.

According to Mikey Sutton over at Geekosity, there are no plans to replace the actress in the role. That being said, he stresses that there’s no reboot of any kind in development just yet and while Feige is indeed a fan of what Netflix did with the property, we shouldn’t expect a continuation of that story.

Instead, Sutton says the heroine will be handled more “like she was in the Alias comic book.” Unfortunately, that’s where the details end, but it sounds like Marvel Studios intend to put a bit of a different spin on Jessica Jones, while still keeping Ritter in the part. And frankly, that sounds like a great plan to us.