Marvel Reportedly Wants Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin In Echo Series

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s unquenchable thirst for content means that we’re getting spinoffs from shows that haven’t even been released yet, focusing on characters that audiences have never seen in live-action before, which is certainly a display of confidence on Kevin Feige’s part that audiences will instantly warm to Alacqua Cox’s Echo.

The deaf Native American superhero will make her debut in Hawkeye as part of the stacked ensemble cast lending support to leads Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld, an impressive roster that also includes Black Widow‘s Florence Pugh and The Conjuring‘s Vera Farmiga. And before the series had even wrapped production, it was announced that Echo would be receiving an episodic adventure of her own, with Etan and Emily Cohen set as writers and executive producers, and shooting penciled in to begin in January of next year.

Given the comic book history between the two, it wasn’t a surprise to hear Charlie Cox’s Daredevil being linked to a potential role in Echo should the actor indeed be returning to the MCU, and we’ve now learned from our sources – the same ones who told us War Machine was getting his own Disney Plus outing long before Armor Wars was announced – that the Man Without Fear’s archenemy may also be dropping by.

According to our information, should Cox’s Matt Murdock end up being part of Echo, then Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin is wanted as well. There’s no shortage of history between the trio on the printed page, of course, and fans would collectively lose their minds should the former Netflix stars reprise their respective roles and rekindle their rivalry in the MCU, with Echo looking like a logical destination for any number of reasons.