Marvel shares BTS look at ‘Hawkeye’ LARPing scene

One of the goofier scenes in Marvel’s Disney Plus series Hawkeye came in episode two of the show, in which Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton is strung along by a MacGuffin in the story, his old Ronin suit that has since re-emerged on news reports.

The scene in question sees our hero confronting people at a live-action role-playing (LARP) event held in Central Park New York City as he previously tracked down the suit by LARPers donning it on social media.

In order to get the suit back, he can’t just walk up and take it. Instead, he is forced into a trial by combat in order to win it back. The “combat” in question isn’t life or death, however, but all in the name of make-believe, as is the spirit of the hobby. Therefore it results in a pretty funny “battle” scene, complete with slow-motion, with Clint embracing his inner-child in a bid to get back his real-life ninja suit.

Marvel Entertainment took to Twitter Tuesday to celebrate the silliness with a behind-the-scenes look at the LARPing shenanigans.

It’s a very merry time to meet the LARPers. Get a special behind-the-scenes look through Marvel Studios’ @HawkeyeOfficial! The Original Series is streaming now on @DisneyPlus and get ready for a new episode Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/0aYJUmrL5U — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) November 30, 2021

“Having a very grounded character like Hawkeye amongst LARPers…it’s a really, really funny scene,” remarked Renner.

In Hawkeye, the events that set the story in motion revolves around a black market wine-cellar auction of Avengers memorabilia that gets crashed by members of Ronin’s former targets, the crime syndicate known as the Tracksuit Mafia.

Eager to prove herself as a hero, when talented archer Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) sees the chaos break out, she dons the ninja suit amidst the confusion to try and stop the Tracksuit Mafia members from stealing the items. Later on, Clint and Kate join forces. However, after the pair is attacked by the Tracksuit Mafia, they duck out of her apartment, leaving the suit behind. With Kate’s domicile now a taped-off crime scene, the suit gets taken by a firefighter who apparently moonlights as a LARPer amid the investigation.

You can check out what’s in store next for the unlikely heroic duo when a new episode of Hawkeye hits Disney Plus Wednesday.