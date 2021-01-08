Marvel Studios: Legends Is Now Streaming On Disney Plus

We’ve now got just over a week to go until WandaVision debuts on Disney Plus, the first of the many much-anticipated Marvel Studios dramas to land on the Mouse House’s streaming service. But before that, another Marvel show is coming our way to whet our appetites for next weekend. Yes, this Friday, January 8th will see the two-part premiere of Marvel Studios: Legends, which takes a look at some of the biggest heroes of the MCU.

Legends “celebrates and codifies what’s come before,” according to the press release. The docuseries will “revisit the epic heroes, villains and moments from across the MCU in preparation for the highly anticipated stories still to come.” Expect new episodes of Legends ahead of each imminent Marvel drama, as “each dynamic segment feeds directly into the upcoming series premiering on Disney+.”

Naturally, these first two outings focus on Scarlet Witch and Vision and will recap the power couple’s storied journey across the MCU so far. Both characters first appeared in Avengers: Age of Ultron, before growing closer in Captain America: Civil War and having their romance torn apart by tragedy in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. In WV, we’ll find them enjoying an idyllic sitcom life, despite the android being dead the last time we saw him.

Marvel Studios: Legends is the third Marvel original to land on D+. Previously, we had the Expanding the Universe documentary that was available upon launch in 2019 and then in November 2020, we got docuseries Marvel 616. As enjoyable as these titles have been, though, this is just the tip of the iceberg.

After all, there’s a whole lot of excitement to come over the next year. Following WV, we’ll see The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, What If…? and Ms. Marvel. And it all starts this weekend on Disney Plus with the debut of Marvel Studios: Legends. Don’t miss it.