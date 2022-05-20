Marvel Studios unveils latest teaser ‘Destiny’ for ‘Ms. Marvel’

Marvel released the latest teaser for the Disney Plus series, Ms. Marvel, starring Iman Vellani as the titular hero. In the minute-long clip, which is aptly titled “Destiny,” we see Kamala Khan admiring Captain Marvel alongside fulfilling her daily religious duties. Khan’s world changes forever when she receives superpowers of her own.

We see snippets of Khan’s personal life, including her commitments to Islam. Therein, Khan joins her family in prayer in a Mosque, marvels (no pun intended) at a statue of Captain Marvel at the in-universe Comic-Con-like event AvengersCon, and eventually receives superpowers after donning a family heirloom that belonged to her great-grandmother. Check out the full video below:

The Ms. Marvel miniseries was created by British-Pakistani screenwriter Bisha K. Ali and sees Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah leading the directing team. Alongside Vellani as Khan, Ms. Marvel stars Matt Lintz as Bruno Carrelli: Kamala’s best friend; asmeen Fletcher as Nakia Bahadir: Kamala’s close friend; Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan: Kamala’s mother and Yusuf’s wife; Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan: Kamala’s father and Muneeba’s husband; Saagar Shaikh as Amir Khan: Kamala’s older brother and Tyesha’s husband and Rish Shah as Kamran: a boy Kamala has a crush on.

In Ms. Marvel, Khan gains the ability to harness cosmic energy and create constructs from a magical bangle, which differs from her origin in the comics, wherein Kamala is inhuman and gains superpowers after exposure to Terrigen Mist, transforming her into a “polymorph.” Vellani’s Kamala Khan—a 16-year-old Pakistani-American growing up in Jersey City—is a grade-A student, an avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe with a special affinity for superheroes, particularly Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel, whom she idolizes.

Ms. Marvel is scheduled to debut on Disney+ on June 8, 2022.