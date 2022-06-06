The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s timeline has gotten progressively messier with each new film, and according to James Gunn’s comments about the upcoming series I Am Groot, that’s not likely to change.

While the multiverse shenanigans play out in Marvel’s films and TV series, there’s also soon to be the advent of animated series to add into the mix of timeline and multiverses. Asked where exactly the upcoming I Am Groot series fits into not just the Guardians of the Galaxy films, but the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe, Gunn gave an interesting answer.

They are animated shorts so not necessarily part of the Guardians saga. https://t.co/NEHWcmAHtS — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 5, 2022

Asked in a follow-up question about its place in the actual canon, it only gets messier again. I am Groot will be “canon to itself” but seemingly with no implications for the greater Marvel universe. Whatever that all means.

They’re canon to themselves, I’d think. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 5, 2022

Canon is getting more mystifying, with several animated shows on their way to Disney Plus such as I Am Groot, and with more on their way. Spider-Man: Freshman Year and X-Men ’97 are set to debut on the streaming service soon, and how exactly either will fit into the movies is unknown – but theories are already here.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness featured several small scenes of other universes, including one where everything is paint, one which is 3D animated like What If…? and a few other more wacky versions.

I Am Groot will be available to stream on Disney Plus from Aug. 10.