Marvel Unveils Official Logo for Ironheart

We’re getting a first look at the official logo for the upcoming Disney Plus series Ironheart thanks to the streaming service’s official Twitter dropping the bit of news as part of their string of Disney Plus Day announcements Friday.

We see a patchwork iron heart riveted and welded together in the image with the titular logo in the foreground.

Not many details have been given for the show, other than its an original series from Marvel Studios that is “coming soon” to the streaming platform. According to IMDB, it’s expected for release sometime in 2022.

According to Disney’s website, the series will star Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams AKA Ironheart, a genius inventor who creates the most advanced suit of armor the world has seen since Iron Man.

We’ve seen previous reports that the character will likely make her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, with some on-set photos of Thorne making their way to the internet back in August. Though the sequel to the 2018 box office smash Black Panther has reportedly undergone some production delays due to star Letitia Wright recovering from an injury, if the filmmakers can manage to stick with their original release date, the film will be hitting theaters in November of next year.

Riri is a relatively newer Marvel character, with her origin centering around successfully reverse-engineering one of Tony Stark’s pieces of armor.

Be sure to check back right here for all your latest Ironheart news as and when it develops, as well as any other MCU or Disney Plus news.