Marvel’s ‘Ironheart’ sets directors, Ryan Coogler producing

Marvel has just announced more developments for their upcoming Disney Plus series Ironheart. Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes have been tapped to direct the show, with Ryan Coogler’s production company, Proximity, to produce. Proximity Media’s Sev Ohanian and Zinzi Coogler will executive produce along with Marvel Studios’s Kevin Feige.

According to Marvel, Ironheart “stars Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, a genius inventor who creates the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man.” The show will mark the character’s live action debut.

This follows the announcements of In The Heights star Anthony Ramos’ inclusion to the cast, and Chinaka Hodge being brought in as head writer. Bailey is known for co-creating the web series Brown Girls and working as a director on Dear White People. Barnes’ credits include directing on Mythic Quest, and Blindspotting. Coogler’s Proximity Media produced Judas and the Black Messiah, Space Jam: A New Legacy, and the upcoming film Creed 3.

Feige told Comicbook.com last August that Thorne will debut as Williams at the end of 2022 in the sequel to Black Panther.

“We’re shooting Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, right now, and the character of Riri Williams, you will meet in Black Panther 2 first. She started shooting, I think, this week before her Ironheart series.”

As is with most MCU developments, little is known about the rest of the cast, plot details, or even when audiences could expect to see the series, but with Black Panther 2 being released in November of this year, we can expect a 2023 release at the earliest.