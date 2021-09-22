Marvel’s What If…? Episode 7 Shock Ending Explained

Marvel’s What If…? aired its third-to-last episode this Wednesday. Titled “What If… Thor was an Only Child?”, it was a full-on comedy episode, with the so-called Party Prince of Asgard (Chris Hemsworth) hosting a wild party on Midgard. The carefree celebrations caused him to come into conflict with Captain Marvel (Alexandra Daniels) before he had to clear up the planet-wide mess to avoid his mother Frigga (Josette Eales) finding out.

Thor successfully managed to get his act together and avoid getting in trouble with his mom. The episode’s final scene then saw him arrange a date with Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) on the planet of the unicorns. The Watcher (Jeffrey Wright) began to proclaim that “they lived happily ever after” before an unexpected portal opened in the desert, surprising Thor. Out stepped a troop of Ultron drones and, ultimately, a variant of Ultron himself, inhabiting the body of Vision… and armed with all six Infinity Stones!

Many of the previous episodes of the animated anthology shows have had open-ended final scenes, causing fans to wonder whether the story will be continued in a future episode. In this case, there’s no need to wonder as Vision-Ultron’s appearance is clearly a set-up for the big season finale. Episode 9 is set to bring together the heroes we’ve met so far – like Captain Carter, Doctor Strange Supreme and T’Challa-Star-Lord – for a multiversal crossover.

Episode 7’s ending confirms that this souped-up Ultron will be the finale’s main foe. So what’s the deal with this variant of the corrupt A.I.? Well, in Avengers: Age of Ultron, the robot is planning to use Vision’s body as his own final form before the Avengers interrupt his plans. It seems that this variant was successful in his goals. He likely conquered his own Earth, gathered the Infinity Stones and has set about invading other universes, too.

Marvel fans have always wanted more from Ultron in the MCU, and it looks like What If…? is finally about to grant that wish. Don’t miss the series as it continues Wednesdays on Disney Plus.