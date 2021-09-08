Marvel’s What If…? Fans Furious At Hank Pym Once Again

On the big screen, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Hank Pym is a benevolent figure, one who turns his back on his own company and research when he doesn’t approve of the way things are headed. Drawn back into the life due to an unwanted alliance with Scott Lang, the veteran scientist and all-around genius had been a scene-stealer.

Michael Douglas has brought the perfect mixture of gravitas and charisma to his live-action performances, but it’s fair to say that the animated Hank Pym is an asshole. Having murdered the majority of the Avengers just a couple of weeks ago in Marvel’s What If…?, the latest episode has seen him at it again, having accidentally caused the zombie apocalypse via a botched attempt to rescue Janet van Dyne.

As you can see from the reactions below, fans aren’t forgetting that Hank’s f*cked up twice now, and it’ll be difficult for some of them to forgive him by the time Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania rolls around in February 2023.

“Tony is responsible for everything horrible in the MCU”



Hank Pym in the #whatif universe: HOLD MY BEER pic.twitter.com/ZpvW9v8ZTz — BLURAYANGEL (@blurayangel) September 8, 2021

it's safe to assume that when anything goes wrong, you can always blame hank pym pic.twitter.com/W12iRXoLy1 — ethan ψ | saw shang-chi (@wandapilots) September 8, 2021

The name of Marvel’s #WhatIf should be changed to What If Hank Pym Effed Up Everything? pic.twitter.com/DwtGAyIWPs — Andrew Wood (@its_andrew_wood) September 8, 2021

OK, so that's twice now that Hank Pym's fucked the world over. Are you trying to tell us something, #WhatIf? — Paula ⚡️🇵🇱🇪🇺🇨🇦🏳️‍🌈⚡️ (@needzmoarpaula) September 8, 2021

Hank Pym, you really are the worst. — Gavin Jasper (@Gavin4L) September 8, 2021

Doctor Strange 🤝 Hank Pym

🎉Making the worse reality possible. 🎊 pic.twitter.com/u9WCieqXcl — Sir Shalom (@TheSirShalom) September 8, 2021

The major importance given on Dr. Hank Pym in two episodes seems kinda sus!!

First him killing the avengers then becoming a zombie an killing the world.

@MarvelStudios@whatifofficial#WhatIf — Vishwas Saproo (@Vishwas_saproo_) September 8, 2021

Everything bad that happens on #WhatIf is cuz of Hank Pym 😭😭😭😭😭😭 — VP of Wu Tang Financial (@BarbChairScott) September 8, 2021

Weird that 2/5 of What if so far is just



What if Hank Pym killed all of the fucking avengers — Brendan Prior (@BreksenPryer) September 8, 2021

Michael Douglas is pretty particular about his projects these days, but looking at the pair of arcs he’s been given as part of Marvel’s What If…?, it’s easy to see why he agreed to sign on. The legendary actor is one of the rare MCU talents who inks his contracts one at a time, so the writing needed to be strong enough to convince him it was a worthwhile endeavor, and killing the Avengers before starting an undead war certainly ticks those boxes.