Marvel’s What If…? Reveals Season 1 Finale Title

The episode titles for Disney Plus animated series Marvel’s What If…? have been largely self-explanatory, neatly summing up what’s to come in a single sentence. That theme continues in tomorrow’s Season 1 finale, with Entertainment Weekly receiving word from the studio that the ninth and final installment will be called “What If…The Watcher Broke His Oath?”.

Based on last week’s cliffhanger, we all saw this one coming. After the Ultron/Vision hybrid powered by a full set of Infinity Stones had conquered the entire universe, it set its sights on reality itself. Naturally, Uatu wasn’t particularly sold on the idea, leading to a scrap across multiple dimensions that ended up with the Watcher banished to the same purgatory as Strange Supreme.

Gamora Wears Thanos' Armor In New Poster For What If...? Finale 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

For the first few weeks, What If…? looked to be telling a string of standalone stories, but they eventually dovetailed together, with rumors of the Guardians of the Multiverse making an appearance bubbling away on the speculative stovetop since the premiere.

The Watcher has already found out that he can’t defeat his incredibly powerful foe alone, so we can expect an all-star array of supporting players to lend an assist as the heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe mount one final last stand to prevent the limitless timelines from collapsing into themselves and being conquered by a rogue sentient AI.