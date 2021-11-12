Marvel’s What If…? Season 2 Officially Announced

It’s Disney Plus Day and there has already been a litany of exciting announcements for Marvel fans regarding upcoming series like Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight. Among the major announcements was that Marvel Studios’ What If…? will be receiving a second season.

The second season of Marvel Studios' What If…?, an animated Original Series, is coming soon to #DisneyPlus. #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/QnLz5U28YY — Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 12, 2021

The animated series on Disney Plus takes existing characters and storylines from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and reimagines them by simply asking “What if…?” For example, the first episode of the series asked, “What If… Captain Carter Were the First Avenger?” and another episode asked, “What If… Ultron Won?” It’s a fun spin on the MCU, and fans have largely resonated with the series. As movies continue to be churned out in the MCU with lineups of all new characters, there are endless possibilities for where Marvel Studios’ What If…? can go.

The first episode premiered in August and the last episode was released in October, so there hasn’t been a lot of time since the first season wrapped up. In the announcement, Disney Plus simply said “coming soon.” It’s hard to know exactly when the second season of Marvel Studios’ What If…? will premiere, but it will likely be at some point in 2022. Regardless, it will be interesting to see where show creator A. C. Bradley takes the series next.