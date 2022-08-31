Mary Mouser teases Sam’s arc in ‘Cobra Kai’ S5

At the end of the last season of the hit Netflix show Cobra Kai, Sam LaRusso (Mary Mouser) had to deal with a crushing loss in the annual Karate tournament. According to Mouser, that loss is the impetus for an emotional arc for the character in the upcoming season five of the show.

Mouser sat down with Screen Rant to talk about her character and the changes she goes through in the season. One of the hardest things for Sam to deal with, she explained, is the disappointment, both to her peers and herself. Of course, the ending was predetermined due to some unscrupulous bribing, but that’s part of the fun.

“The ending of season four, she’s feeling like she disappointed more than just herself; she’s disappointing her dad and disappointing her senseis. Feeling the weight of that going into season five, that’s a lot to carry at any age, but especially as a teenager coming out of her first big tournament like that.”

Mouser said this season is all about dealing with the trauma of what happened to her and learning to manage it in a healthy way.

“I think Sam’s got a lot to learn, in terms of how to manage that. I think a lot of times that she manages it through karate, but I think something interesting going into the season is that the trauma is so involved with karate. What does that mean for her next?”

The season will also deal with the fallout from the bribing, which Mouser said has consequences for everyone in the show.

When it comes to the actual performance of karate, Mouser said it’s like being in a relationship that she sort of had to figure out as it went along, according to Cheat Sheet.

“This has been the thing that literally…it feels like a relationship in my life. It feels like something I got to have a little tumultuous meet cute with and then figure it out a little bit later as I’ve kind of gotten my feet under me a little bit. Metaphorically speaking only. I still fall over a lot.”

Cobra Kai season five premieres on Sept. 9. Check out a trailer below.