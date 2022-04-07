Fox’s breakout reality hit The Masked Singer is currently airing its seventh season, but apparently, this season did not go off without a hitch. According to TMZ, one of the season’s bigger names came very close to dropping out two days before filming, which would have put producers in an extremely tight spot.

Though the contestant in question is typically said to be comfortable performing on stage, they were allegedly thrown off by the giant costume and mask, and likewise felt ill-prepared for the performance. This was supposedly the first time a contestant has ever threatened to quit so close to filming, and the production was said to have been caught totally off guard with no backup plan.

As TMZ puts it, producers were pretty much going to be “shit out of luck” if they couldn’t make amends.

Basically, execs of the show would have to completely revamp the entire season … just before it was set to began. Luckily though, they were able to do some serious damage control … and the show went on as planned. Producers sent flowers to the performers and gave some much needed pep talks and praise. Turns out, the contestant ended up being a really strong performer and we’re told they have the potential to win it all.

In any case, it’s about halfway through the current season and if the performer who had the cold feet does have the potential to win, we’re guessing they haven’t been eliminated yet. So far, the contestants who have been “unmasked” include Penn & Teller, Christie Brinkley, Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata (as the “Thingamabob,” pictured above), and Lost actor Jorge Garcia.