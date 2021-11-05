Matt Smith Isn’t Ruling Out A Return To Doctor Who

Matt Smith’s been a very busy guy in the time (lord) since he left Doctor Who. After saying goodbye to the Eleventh Doctor in 2013, Smith has gone on to play Prince Philip in the opening two seasons Netflix smash The Crown and is set to star in HBO’s upcoming Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon. And yet despite his ever-full schedule, the 39-year-old actor isn’t ruling out a return to the role that made him a global star in the first place.

While speaking to Consequence to promote his new movie, Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho, the topic of Doctor Who came up, as the sci-fi series’ latest season just started airing. Reflecting back on his association with the show, Smith talked about how much he loved playing the Doctor and being part of such a creative universe.

“Well, I’m thrilled to be a part of that world,” Smith said. “It’s such an amazing one to be part of. It’s one of the great characters in television, I think, which is why it’s still going so strong. And you always miss playing [The Doctor] because it’s just a thrill. Every two weeks when you film an episode, bosh, there you are onto the next one in a completely different world and completely different sets. It’s fabulous.”

The interviewer then asked if he would ever be willing to don his bow tie and tweed jacket again in the future. Whovians will be pleased to note that Smith seems very open to the idea.

“Well, you never know, do you? Someone would have to pick up the phone and ask me and then we take it from there.”

It just so happens that the perfect opportunity for a comeback is right around the corner. Following Jodie Whittaker’s exit in 2022, a 60th anniversary special is due to arrive in 2023 which will mark the beginning of a new era, seeing as former showrunner Russell T. Davies is returning to the helm. The special will likely introduce the Fourteenth Doctor, but it wouldn’t be an anniversary special without the old Doctors dropping by, right? Fans would go crazy if Smith and, say, David Tennant got involved.

While we wait for a potential Doctor Who return, Matt Smith will next be seen in January’s Morbius, marking his debut in the (extended) Marvel universe. Meanwhile, Whovians should make sure to catch season 13 on Sundays.