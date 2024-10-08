‘Maybe if you stopped milking your showmance’: A disrespectful ‘Dancing With the Stars’ pro gets slammed by fans for an uncalled-for eye-roll

If you have been keeping up with season 33 of Dancing With the Stars, chances are the season’s hottest couple — supermodel Brooks Nader and her professional dance partner, Gleb Savchenko — have left you one of two ways: either swooning or gagging. Unfortunately for the pair, based on some not-so positive comments via social media, it looks like people may be leaning towards the latter, and there is an obvious reason why…

Recommended Videos

With many arguing that Brooks is this year’s the most attractive contestant — and many arguing time and time again that Gleb is the most attractive Dancing With the Stars pro — it was unsurprising that the duo was paired together for season 33. Even fellow pro Emma Slater took to TikTok to gush about how they are “the show’s sexiest couple” before the season began!

As one can assume, Brooks and Glen felt quite a bit of chemistry with one another almost instantaneously, but it looks like their undeniable connection has gotten them all tripped up, with the actual premise of Dancing With the Stars (dancing, of course) taking the back burner.

According to DailyMail, the pair even got matching tattoos just four weeks into the competition — how wild is that?

i say this every week (and every season), but can gleb ever give us anything other than a showmance? #dwts pic.twitter.com/QIsFSdZmmE — BÅ¥Ł££ (@hashtagbaylee) October 8, 2024

During the Dancing With the Stars premiere, Brooks and Gleb earned a lackluster score of 18 out of 30 for their Tango to “Piece of Me” by Britney Spears. To follow, their score jumped two points, earning a much better score of 20 out of 30 for their Quickstep to “9 to 5” by Dolly Parton.

Although the pair improved in week 2, judge Derek Hough had some choice words for Gleb after their second dance of the season, as the choreography was incorrect and did not follow the Quickstep style they were assigned for “Oscars Night” — yikes!

derek stay clockin gleb, my favorite part of this 2 hour program #DWTS pic.twitter.com/T4wcL38n8q — liz (@swiftlyohone) October 8, 2024

After a few weeks had gone by, Brooks and Gleb finally had their chemistry on full display yesterday (Oct. 7), earning a score of 28 out of 40 — with guest judge Rosie Perez adding seven points to their score — for their Rumba to “Sexual Healing” by Marvin Gaye. Receiving all sevens from the judges during “Soul Train Night,” it is safe to say that Gleb was unamused, rolling his eyes and mouthing “whatever” after receiving both feedback and scores from judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Rosie Perez, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli.

Naturally, fans of the show were appalled by Gleb’s overall cockiness and disrespect, taking to social media to bash on the Dancing With the Stars pro for his actions:

Gleb’s eyeroll and “whatever” pisses me off. Maybe if you stopped milking your showmance and put some effort into teaching her you’d get better scores babes. Brooks could be really good if she had a better partner #DWTS pic.twitter.com/8I0Gyx0T1Q — Annelisa (@annelisa614) October 8, 2024

Gleb rolling his eyes like they deserved those points. Sir, you are bringing a stripper pole to the dance floor tomorrow . Let's not be brave #dwts pic.twitter.com/ktxwK34UZN — adrienne (@albrandonhoe) October 8, 2024

me when seeing tweets about gleb rolling his eyes at the scores like gleb how are you mad at the job you have to do..#DWTS #DancingWiththeStars pic.twitter.com/dv5omsdCgM — mo⁷ (@FLYGIRLARI) October 8, 2024

did gleb say “whatever” at the scoring or am I seeing things #DWTS pic.twitter.com/9SvovzN9cj — macy (@macycoonce) October 8, 2024

It is safe to say that if Brooks and Gleb want better scores, they need to tone back the raciness and focus more on the actual footwork, as that is what has shot them in the foot (no pun intended) time and time again. Unfortunately for Dancing With the Stars fans, the pair fails to listen to feedback, teasing that their sexuality will reach an all-time high tonight (Oct. 8), bringing in a stripper pole for “Hair Metal Night.” Yikes!

Performing a NSFW Cha Cha to “Nothin’ But A Good Time” by Poison in mere hours, will it be enough to avoid elimination in the end? To find out for yourself, tune into ABC or Disney Plus at 8pm ET/PT for the brand-new, soon-to-be spectacular episode of Dancing With the Stars, as well as every Tuesday afterwards.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy