Mayim Bialik Named Temporary Jeopardy! Host After Mike Richards Steps Down

Ever since the original announcement of Mike Richards was announced to be the new host of Jeopardy! he has been surrounded by controversy. With Richards now stepping down as the official host after past comments he made against women, Jewish people, and other marginalized groups on his podcast were shared online, many were wondering who his official replacement would be.

Sorry fans, LeVar Burton isn’t the next name on the list just yet. It seems that Mayim Bialik will be taking over the show temporarily as a new list of guest hosts is formed while the search for a new permanent host continues. Bialik is best known for her role as Amy Farrah Fowler in the hit CBS comedy The Big Bang Theory.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to join the Jeopardy! family,” Bialik said at the time of the Jeopardy! host announcement for her and Richards. “What started out with my 15-year-old repeating a rumor from Instagram that I should guest host the show has turned into one of the most exciting and surreal opportunities of my life! I’m so grateful and excited to continue to work with Mike Richards, and I’m just over the moon to join forces with him and Sony. After all the conversations we’ve had about this partnership, I am just so ready to get started!”

Currently, it seems the previously filmed Jeopardy! episodes with Richards as host, five in total, will still be airing. Richards still remains as the executive producer on the show.