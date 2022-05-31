As TV has moved to streaming, exclusive digital releases have become more common. So as you’d expect, one Marvel fan has gone to extra lengths to complete their physical collection by crafting their own unique 4K UHD DVD cases.

Reddit user MrMiddletown shared their creations to the MarvelStudios Reddit, bringing Disney’s Marvel shows into the physical realm. The DVDs include WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, Marvel’s What If..?, Hawkeye, and the latest addition, Moon Knight.

These covers are crafted to fit in seamlessly alongside the Ultra HD 4K copies of the other MCU films and this goal looks to have been achieved as they can be seen fitting in flawlessly in an image shared with the post.

While the covers might now reside within this fans collection, none of the cases contain discs — no surprise, given there’s no official 4k UHD physical release as of yet. And since the shows are exclusive to the Disney Plus streaming service, that’s not likely to change in the future.

There’s still plenty of demand for physical releases of these shows though, especially among collectors. For now, fans can check out all the shows in their entirety on Disney Plus.