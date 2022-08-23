MCU fan suggests series about normal people’s lives during MCU events

If given more than three seconds of thought, most people will realize just how insanely unhinged a day in the Marvel Cinematic Universe canon can be. One minute the world is close to getting annihilated by a genocidal robot; the next minute, the world effectively does get annihilated by an equally-genocidal purple alien, and then the people of New York City start wondering why an alternate universe is pouring out of the sky.

The films, of course, place us at the center of all the action, following the MCU’s remarkable champions in the many plights that only they can answer the call to. But, it must be remembered that they aren’t the only ones who are affected by the many events throughout the canon; what might Age of Ultron have been like from the perspective of an everyday citizen? We caught a glimpse of that during the premiere of Hawkeye, but one fan found themselves unsatisfied and took to r/marvelstudios to pitch an MCU anthology series that follows the lives of ordinary people in an anything-but-ordinary universe.

One group of responders dreamed up a scenario of how a conversation might go between an MCU pedestrian and an MCU insurance agent.

Another user listed nine possible episodes/settings where the viewpoint of an everyday citizen could be played around with, including a two-parter set during The Snap, which itself could be an entire show of its own.

Another user dug a bit deeper into these possible scenarios and added Tiamut’s emergence to the mix, suggesting what might have happened to nearby countries during the event.

Living amongst the heroes of the MCU might sound like a dream come true at first, but if you really think about what those poor regular folks have to go through every other month, the real world seems pretty alright.