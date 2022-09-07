MCU fan theorizes a Ghost Rider series that would finally bring fans Mephisto

A Marvel fan with far too much time on their hands and equal levels of creativity has pitched a Ghost Rider series for Disney Plus.

Ghost Rider has been left in the shadows of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for what feels like a long time. The last time Johnny Blaze was seen in live-action was the poorly received Ghost Rider duology from Sony Pictures. Since then, the cult favorite hero has tempted many Marvel fans into wanting a reboot.

One Redditor with perhaps a bit too much free time has pitched his entire plot and post-credits sequences for a Ghost Rider series that would emulate the Fast and the Furious films, as well as the Supernatural series. Best yet, their pitch sees ever-present fan theory target Mephisto included in it, because he hasn’t been mentioned in a few weeks.

While it is incredibly thought out, it reads much more like an elongated fan ficiton than something that could end up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The original poster receives some feedback from commenters, including one likening them condescendingly as “little Kevin Feige Jr.”.

Still, there’s absolutely no harm in putting your fan fiction onto the internet, or deeply theorizing about the future of a multi-billion dollar franchise which releases six projects a year. The last Ghost Rider to be seen in the MCU was Gabriel Luna as the Robbie Reyes version of the character, who first appeared in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. before a spin-off series got canceled.

The Nic Cage Ghost Rider films can be streamed on Disney Plus.