MCU fans are already prepared to die for the Guardians of the Galaxy’s newest team member

Christmas is officially here now that The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has hit Disney Plus. James Gunn’s 45-minute festive treat just started streaming this Friday, finally delivering more from all your old favorites like Star-Lord, Drax, and Groot. At the same time, though, the special also established that the Guardians have added yet another member to their team since we last saw them. And fans have instantly sworn that they will do anything for them.

The new team member in question is Cosmo the Space Dog, a talking telepathic pooch who previously had a brief cameo in the first Guardians movie. Originally a male in the comics, Cosmo is female in the MCU and is voiced by Borat 2‘s Maria Bakalova. Although she doesn’t get a ton of screentime, everyone is in agreement that Cosmo is a very good girl and are desperate to see more of her in next May’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

#TheGuardiansOfTheGalaxyHolidaySpecial is a delightful yuletide romp that will please all fans of Drax, Mantis and Kevin Bacon, who should be considered an honorary Guardian now. Also, I can't wait to hear more of Maria Bakalova's Cosmo the Spacedog in Vol. 3. pic.twitter.com/hLs7l2WfMI — Adam Holmes (@MrAdamHolmes) November 25, 2022

#TheGuardiansOfTheGalaxyHolidaySpecial I liked it. It had me smiling a lot. I missed the Guardians. Cosmo was great. This new version of Groot was everything. And Mantis was the MVP. — CWrites88 (@cwrites88) November 25, 2022

Guardians of the galaxy Holiday special was so good!



Drax & mantis are such a good duo



Groot & cosmo were both adorable



I love these special presentations so far both of them have been so good



I also loved how funny it was especially with Kevin bacon there 💀



10/10 pic.twitter.com/SDP7eqvzrb — Z0m6ie  (@Z0m6ienightmare) November 25, 2022

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special was fun. They need more stuff like that on Disney+. Cosmo the Spacedog was so cute. #GuardiansoftheGalaxyHolidaySpecial — Matt Zion (@MattZionWE) November 25, 2022

Maria Bakalova from Bodies Bodies Bodies and Borat 2 is Cosmo the Spacedog?! New best Guardians character. pic.twitter.com/qiHkVzvtkI — Nick 🐀 (@NickTweetsALot) November 25, 2022

The Guardians special was lovely but I’m gonna need a lot more Cosmo screen time in the future, not enough Cosmo pic.twitter.com/Kuc04UPyDE — 🦃Patrick Callaghan🦃 (@PatJC83) November 25, 2022

We better get more of Cosmo in Guardians 3 — breaddylicious (@BraddyBreadBoi) November 25, 2022

The good news is that Cosmo will definitely be back for more in Vol. 3, with the character expected to play a much larger role in proceedings. Presumably we’ll get more of her friendship with Rocket, too, as Bradley Cooper’s trash panda is due to be at the focal point of the story, which will see him encounter his creator, the High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji).

The popularity of Cosmo is giving us flashbacks to last Christmas, when we were all tucking into Hawkeye and everyone was loving Kate Bishop’s equally adorable pet, Lucky the Pizza Dog. Apparently, when it comes to Marvel, dogs are just for Christmas.