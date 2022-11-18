Few upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe projects have caused more collective drools of excitement than Daredevil: Born Again. Set to consist of 18 episodes, the the most of any Marvel Disney Plus series so far, the show looks to be an absolutely jubilant return for one of the MCU’s most beloved Netflix darlings, with fans old and new each having plenty to look forward to.

As for what they have to be excited about, that can include anything from the aforementioned episode length, the return of Kingpin (he died in Hawkeye, but not really), and the likely cameos of some new favorites such as Jennifer Walters, whose own show, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, saw Charlie Cox fully return to the Man Without Fear mantle after his small cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

But that list has gotten even longer; it’s been rumored that Born Again will introduce mystical martial artist, ally, and mentee to Daredevil White Tiger into the MCU, and attached to that very same rumor is none other than everyone’s favorite new scream queen Jenna Ortega.

If true, which remains entirely up for debate it’s almost certain Ortega will be bringing the Angela Del Toro version of the character to life, rather than Del Toro’s niece Ava Ayala, seeing as the former bears the aforementioned connection to Daredevil in the comics, something the other does not.

However, we mustn’t forget that Marvel Studios isn’t afraid to diverge from comic book canon (Kamala Khan is a mutant now, after all), nor that Angela Del Toro was name-dropped way back in the first season of Jessica Jones, which perhaps warrants the idea that enough time as passed for Ava to have taken up the mantle by now.

But it’s not the Del Toro or Ayala name that has fans jumping for joy; no, it’s Ortega’s.

Daredevil: Born Again will release to Disney Plus in the spring of 2024. Whether or not Ortega will appear as White Tiger or not remains up in the air until more casting news is officially confirmed.