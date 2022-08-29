When it comes to superheroes, wizards, or just about any fantastical fiction currently on the market, you can bet there’s a platoon’s worth of awestruck children whose imaginations begin to overflow at the sight of such remarkable characters.

Every now and again, there’s little to no harm in casting our own imaginations back to those whimsical, carefree days of daydreaming, if only to imagine how cool it would be to actually be a superhero. With this ethos in mind and one of the most creative premises in the MCU at our disposal, the folks over at r/marvelstudios have taken to figuring out which Egyptian god they would prefer to host as an avatar.

Between Khonshu, Taweret, Ammit, and Bast, there’s a fair spectrum of options, satisfying everyone from wannabe mercenaries to souls most wholesome.

One user suggested Bast, highlighting how much agency you would retain over your life as T’Challa did. The commenter would go on to add, however, that if they had to sacrifice their agency, they would give it to the ever-bubbly Taweret. Best to give your agency to the kindest of the gods, no?

Another responder voted for Khonshu and his ability to save people from certain death, if for a heavy price. Others chose the god of the moon simply to live their own Moon Knight fantasies.

One other user went as far as to pick a god we haven’t seen in the MCU as of yet, selecting Thoth, the Egyptian god of knowledge.

It’s perhaps one of the tougher decisions, considering there are plenty of other MCU “if you could…” questions that don’t involve giving up a hefty portion of your free will, but we just wouldn’t be doing our imaginations justice if we didn’t cover all the bases.