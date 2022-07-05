MCU fans declare the Marvel/Disney Plus formula needs a massive shakeup

Marvel’s decision to expand the MCU on the small screen has been a total success in terms of how much it’s allowed them to fill out the franchise at a hugely increased rate; however, it’s only led to a mixed bag of projects if you ask the fans. As time has gone on, folks seem to have gotten more and more critical of Marvel’s Disney Plus output, and now with Ms. Marvel drawing to a close, the fandom is unanimously declaring that it’s time for a change.

Twitter user @HailEternal went viral upon sharing their view that “the 6 episode Disney+ format needs to end.” Apparently, they’re far from the only one who feels this way as the replies to the post are full of people concurring with this call for the studio to hand their shows longer seasons.

the 6 episode Disney+ format needs to end. pic.twitter.com/8ukEBd8rf1 — ︎ ً (@HailEternal) July 5, 2022

Back in the day, Netflix used to always give Daredevil and its spawn 13 episodes. Sometimes this caused the seasons to drag, so Disney probably shouldn’t copy that structure. But 8-10 episodes might be ideal.

They should at least make it 8 or 10. — Mark Stephen Ford (@MarkStephenFord) July 5, 2022

To be fair, not every Marvel D+ show needs more as Loki used its six-part run perfectly well.

The only show it worked for is Loki — Eden (@edennnkk) July 5, 2022

Others, though, clearly needed extra room to breathe. We’re looking at you, Moon Knight.

Moon Knight was ruined because of it. — Cyberwolf1989 (@Cyberwolf1989) July 5, 2022

The good news is that the next MCU series following Ms. Marvel — She-Hulk — will have more than six episodes. The thing is, however, that it’ll be reverting to WandaVision‘s format instead and will consist of nine 30-minute installments. And fans can’t seem to decide if this is an improvement or not.

Which last 30 minutes, so nothing changes — il direttore di Mediaset (@iLoveRaimi) July 5, 2022

I mean, mathematically speaking, that’s not accurate, but whatever…

9 30 minute episodes >>> 6 50 minute episodes — gelz🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@gelzV2) July 5, 2022

But maybe the issue isn’t the number of episodes but how you use them. There are plenty of critically acclaimed miniseries out there on streaming with smaller runtimes after all.

Either that, or just learn to write them better. There are plenty of Netflix 6-7 episode series which are anywhere from good to great. — June 1st, The 1975. (@_jacobsdreams_) July 5, 2022

If only there was some kind of phrase about “quality” and “quantity” that would be relevant to this conversation.

They can barely handle producing 6 episodes worth watching are we really asking for more ? I’ll take « better » over « more » for now. — Loko™️ (@Loko_Universe) July 5, 2022

Let’s hope that Star Wars series Andor, which sports a 12-part first season, encourages Disney to switch things up on the Marvel front.

Andor coming with 12 episodes a season 🙏 pic.twitter.com/4QP3vlePvL — Arafat | Better Call Saul Era (@Zeus_TheAlpha) July 5, 2022

For the moment, catch the fifth/penultimate episode of Ms. Marvel on Disney Plus this Wednesday.