MCU fans declare the Marvel/Disney Plus formula needs a massive shakeup
Marvel’s decision to expand the MCU on the small screen has been a total success in terms of how much it’s allowed them to fill out the franchise at a hugely increased rate; however, it’s only led to a mixed bag of projects if you ask the fans. As time has gone on, folks seem to have gotten more and more critical of Marvel’s Disney Plus output, and now with Ms. Marvel drawing to a close, the fandom is unanimously declaring that it’s time for a change.
Twitter user @HailEternal went viral upon sharing their view that “the 6 episode Disney+ format needs to end.” Apparently, they’re far from the only one who feels this way as the replies to the post are full of people concurring with this call for the studio to hand their shows longer seasons.
Back in the day, Netflix used to always give Daredevil and its spawn 13 episodes. Sometimes this caused the seasons to drag, so Disney probably shouldn’t copy that structure. But 8-10 episodes might be ideal.
To be fair, not every Marvel D+ show needs more as Loki used its six-part run perfectly well.
Others, though, clearly needed extra room to breathe. We’re looking at you, Moon Knight.
The good news is that the next MCU series following Ms. Marvel — She-Hulk — will have more than six episodes. The thing is, however, that it’ll be reverting to WandaVision‘s format instead and will consist of nine 30-minute installments. And fans can’t seem to decide if this is an improvement or not.
I mean, mathematically speaking, that’s not accurate, but whatever…
But maybe the issue isn’t the number of episodes but how you use them. There are plenty of critically acclaimed miniseries out there on streaming with smaller runtimes after all.
If only there was some kind of phrase about “quality” and “quantity” that would be relevant to this conversation.
Let’s hope that Star Wars series Andor, which sports a 12-part first season, encourages Disney to switch things up on the Marvel front.
For the moment, catch the fifth/penultimate episode of Ms. Marvel on Disney Plus this Wednesday.