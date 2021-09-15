Recent episodes of Disney Plus animated anthology series What if…? has fans feeling nostalgic.

Several episodes of the popular show featured the voice of the late Chadwick Boseman, who played T’Challa in Black Panther. Fans of the actor choked up at his unexpected return in episode 6, and took to social media to celebrate his life, just over a year following his death due to colon cancer.

Hearing Chadwick Boseman in these “What If” episodes #WhatIf pic.twitter.com/0bcIZz7AwU — Ayepo Gan 🎫 (@shane_spector) September 15, 2021

i’m tearing up after hearing chadwick boseman’s voice acting in the new what if episode ☹️ — MAS⚾️N aka “tourettes kid” (@rodeo_bruh) September 10, 2021

Me every time I see Chadwick Boseman’s name on an episode of What If…? pic.twitter.com/yLU5bhpPal — Toby (@tobyedwards9) September 15, 2021

Fans noted that “those Chadwick Boseman moments be hitting different in What If…? and tearfully recalled a dedication to the star that appeared in episode 2. The dedication, which appeared at the end of What if… T’Challa Became Star-Lord? presented the episode as “dedicated to our friend, our inspiration, and our hero Chadwick Boseman.”

Viewers can’t stop singing the series’ praises, particularly in light of its loving treatment of Boseman’s character. Many viewed his appearance as a “victory lap+goodbye” that many fans “didn’t know [they] needed.”

I really am grateful that Chadwick Boseman got such a strong showing in What If. A victory lap + goodbye I didn’t know I needed.



Some of his strongest moments in What If have been connected to themes of death. The universe is weird sometimes.



Anyways, I miss him. — Bryan Miller (@bmiller808) September 15, 2021

The episode marked the third time fans have heard Boseman’s voice appear in What if…? and there will reportedly be one more episode featuring his voice. When that’ll be, we don’t know, but you can see it first by watching new episodes of Marvel’s What If…? every Wednesday on Disney Plus.