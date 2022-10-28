MCU fans have surprisingly wholesome thoughts on what Steve Rogers would make of his replacement

To date, there is perhaps not a single character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe who’s had a colder, more venomous audience reception than Wyatt Russell’s John Walker has had. Adopting the moniker of U.S. Agent after being selected by the United States government as their answer to life after Steve Rogers, Walker’s perverted claim as the “new” Captain America, coupled with Russell’s uncanny ability to bring downright horrible characters to life, has caused many a Marvel fan’s blood to boil at the sight of John Walker’s smug mug.

Indeed, with every passing episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, fans only hoped more and more that John would meet a grisly fate for soiling the name of their beloved Captain America. But when asked to step into the shoes of Steve himself, as one user did on r/marvelstudios, perhaps fans were taken aback by the comparative softness that he may have felt towards Walker.

Many were in agreement that Steve would do everything in his power to steer John towards the path of virtue. One that the latter sadly spat all over during the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Others suggested one or more caveats to Steve’s geniality, including where in Steve’s character arc the two would have met, and where in John’s arc they would have met.

And one other user in particular figured that Steve would bring the entire Captain America ethos into his talk with John.

Unfortunately, Captain America isn’t here anymore, and Walker will be hard-pressed to find similar support from the denizens of MCU fans on the other side of the fourth wall. Perhaps he’ll find a way to win them over during the events of Thunderbolts, releasing to theaters on July 26, 2024.