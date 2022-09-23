MCU fans losing their minds after ‘Loki’ season 2 trailer definitely doesn’t leak online

Marvel’s presentation at D23 earlier this month was a bit of a letdown for fans as, while some goodies did make their way online, many remained as event exclusives, including trailers for the likes of The Marvels, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and Loki season two. Well, one of these trailers has now belatedly appeared in the ether, and MCU diehards are going nuts over it.

In a bit of mischief that the Asgardian trickster himself would no doubt be proud of, a leaked video of the Loki teaser is going viral on social media. It might be in the form of a shaky phone recording taken at a weird angle, but the fans are happy to grab what they can get at this point, with the entirety of Marvel Twitter going into meltdown over this first look at the sophomore run of the Tom Hiddleston series.

What a trio!

Speaking of Sylvie, Sophia Di Martino’s anti-heroine has got a new look for season 2, and it’s reminding some folks of Stranger Things‘ Max.

The element of the trailer that’s intriguing people the most, though, is Loki’s newfound temporal glitching.

Loki’s taking a page out of the Spiderverse‘s playbook, it seems.

A ride we’re never going to forget.

But there’s no pleasing some people, as certain fans are frustrated that Jonathan Majors’ Kang doesn’t make a proper appearance in this trail.

You heard the fan.

Now that we’ve seen it, we can say that this trailer does a good job of hyping up the second season without actually diving into any big spoilers. In case you need reminding, the season 1 finale ended with Sylvie killing He Who Remains, thereby allowing Kang the Conqueror to assume command, whereupon Loki found himself in a rebooted timeline where nobody knew who he was.

We’ll find out what happens next when Loki season two glitches onto Disney Plus sometime this summer.