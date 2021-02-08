MCU Fans Freaking Out Over New Falcon And The Winter Solider Trailer

WandaVision might be completely unlike anything we’ve ever seen from the Marvel Cinematic Universe before, but that doesn’t mean the franchise is going to try and reinvent the wheel with every single one of the fourteen in-development Disney Plus exclusives, a point hammered home by the latest trailer for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Wanda Maximoff and Vision may be dealing with sitcom realities, laugh tracks and the very fabric of the multiverse itself, but Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes’ upcoming spinoff looks to deliver exactly what fans have come to love about the 23 feature-length blockbusters to hail from Marvel Studios over the last thirteen years. There’s punching, there are explosions and, of course, plenty of quips being traded between the title heroes.

Both promos so far have been relatively light on plot details, but it looks as though Zemo is picking up from where he left off in Captain America: Civil War, and this time he’s roped in some help to get the job done. The new trailer has gone down a storm with MCU supporters online, too, as you can see from the reactions below, with Bucky holding Steve Rogers’ old shield for the first time in seven years one of the major talking points.

After WandaVision ends, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premieres on Disney Plus just two weeks later, and looks to be an old fashioned palate cleanser following the sinister goings-on in WestView. We haven’t seen a proper action-packed extravaganza from the MCU in a long time, but based on what we’ve glimpsed so far, Sam and Bucky’s buddy adventure is going to tick all of the required boxes when it arrives on March 19th.