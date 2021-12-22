MCU fans sharing what they want to see in ‘Spider-Man 4’

Now that Spider-Man: No Way Home is out there for all the world to see, you’d think that the ending of Tom Holland’s third solo adventure would set things up for what comes next, as has been the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s method for the last thirteen years.

While it does to certain extent without going into spoiler territory, it also gives the next batch of web-slinging blockbusters a relatively clean slate with which to start, even if we know the story will pick up with Peter Parker heading off to college to begin the next stage of his journey.

No Way Home hasn’t even been out for a week yet, but fans are already flocking to Twitter to share what they want to see happen when Holland’s friendly neighborhood superhero returns, even if some of the responses come with tongue firmly planted in cheek.

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 4 sounds like it’s going to be a mixture of Spider-Man 2 (2004) and Spider-Man PS4 (2018). That’s honestly a dream come true — Tom Smith (@Tom_Smith717) December 21, 2021

Spider-Man 4 em 2023 pic.twitter.com/GNMYdeWq9t — O Aremac do YouTube (@niikolasbecker) December 21, 2021

I can’t wait to see more of this Tom Holland in Spider-Man 4. This change was actually a moment in movie history pic.twitter.com/JbIzX0B5fi — Joshua Chenault (@joshuachenault1) December 22, 2021

we need this interaction in Spider-Man 4 pic.twitter.com/bECWJhonus — Shang-Chi News (@ShangChiNews) December 21, 2021

Looks like the antagonist of Marvel Studios Spider-man 4 might be Jon Bernthals Punisher pic.twitter.com/G7cQvTIjiF — That REDACTED Guy #NWH (@REDACTEDSpider) December 21, 2021

“she’ll figure it out in spider-man 4”



yall i think she knows it already pic.twitter.com/T4ctZr9xtr — klara🪐 SAW NWH x2 (@zendayasipad) December 21, 2021

I love Tom Holland’s new costume in #SpiderManNoWayHome now I just can’t wait for Spider-Man 4 with Tom Holland wearing his new comic book accurate Spider-Man costume #Marvel #SpiderMan 🕷🕸🕷🕸🕷 pic.twitter.com/fDPQ4hTokm — 𐀔ᰔ➶ (@JonathanDylla) December 22, 2021

I would love if MCU Spider-Man 4 is influenced by PS4 Spidey much more and maybe have a little team up with Daredevil to fight Kingpin — AJ into The Matrix (@AjepArts) December 22, 2021

Kevin Feige confirmed that Spider-Man 4 is in early development, something that trilogy writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers don’t know anything about, while Sony’s Amy Pascal wants to keep churning out content with Holland for as long as possible. That’s about all we’ve got to go on, but it’s not as if the MCU is a stranger to speculation.