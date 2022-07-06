MCU fans think ‘Ms. Marvel’ is secretly tying itself into ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’

This article contains spoilers for Ms. Marvel episode five

This week’s Ms. Marvel ended with a twist. Kamala’s bangle appeared to successfully open a portal to the Noor dimension, fulfilling the ClanDestines’ wish to return home. However, when they approached it, there were unforeseen consequences as the energy petrified them and burned them down to a crumbling skeleton.

But Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. fans with long memories recognize the effect and think Ms. Marvel may be dropping a subtle hint that it’s tying back into the events of that show and its ‘Terrigen Mist’.

Terrigen Mist is a gaseous substance that causes Inhumans to unlock their superpowers via a process known as ‘Terrigenesis’. We saw this multiple times in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., with characters growing a rocky cocoon before breaking open to reveal their newly powered up self. Later in the show, the mist was modified, meaning that when it came into contact with regular humans it would petrify and kill them.

Is there a link? Some Marvel fans seem to think so:

Spoilers for Ms Marvel episode 5

–

–

–

–

–

WHAT THE FUCK JUST HAPPENED DID SHE JUST TURN INTO A SKELETON???



Maybe I'm reaching but honestly it looked like Najma got put in some kind of cocoon ALMOST LIKE TERRIGENESIS AND SHE WASN'T AN INHUMAN SO SHE DIED #MsMarvel pic.twitter.com/GA9YgJDCGL — Jack (-_•) // ms marvel spoilers (@captaincupkicks) July 6, 2022

Others think Kevin Feige is giving us some big hints:

Much better than the last episode. I liked it. Felt short because it was good. I hope Ms. Marvel delivers on the action next episode. The way those Djinn died looked like an Inhuman transformation with the terrigen mist.🤔 Was Kevin Feige showing us something.#inhumans — Momma didn't love me (@MonStar_Devs) July 6, 2022

Some know what they saw:

is it just me or does the thing in ms marvel looks like the terrigen cocoon.. — tifa VOL 2 SPOILERS (@L0VERSLAKE) July 6, 2022

That was def terrigen mist — Jason (Recast T'Challa) (@EscaflowneClown) July 6, 2022

#msmarvel spoilers

–

–

–

–

idc what they say that literally had to be terrigen mist — rena !! stranger things spoilers (@sapphicrambeau) July 6, 2022

Adding fuel to the fire is that in Marvel Comics, Kamala Khan received her powers from Terrigen Mist after the Terrigen Bomb was detonated and activated her latent Inhuman lineage. Another small piece of evidence is that Terrigen Mist was referenced in the MCU very recently, with Black Bolt in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness introducing himself as the “Keeper of the Terrigen Mist.”

Coincidence or something more? Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is generally considered to not be a part of current MCU continuity, but perhaps Kevin Feige has realized that some plot elements can be salvaged from it?

We may find out next week when Ms. Marvel‘s season finale airs on Disney Plus.