MCU Star Responds To Fans Calling For Him To Get Solo Disney Plus Series

Such is the way Benedict Wong has been typecast and largely placed in supporting roles during his Hollywood career, there’s a lot of people who probably don’t even realize the actor is English. He’s appeared in plenty of high-profile projects across the last fifteen years, but he’s never really been given the opportunity to show what he can really do.

Danny Boyle’s Sunshine, Matthew Vaughn’s Kick-Ass, Ridley Scott’s Prometheus and The Martian, Alex Garland’s Annihilation, Ang Lee’s Gemini Man and the entirety of his tenure as the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s Wong are all big movies in one way or another, but arguably his best feature film showcase came in acclaimed independent drama Nine Days.

However, with Wong appearing in recent box office smash hit Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and upcoming blockbusters Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, he could be getting positioned as a major player throughout Phase Four.

The 51-year-old star responded to a fan on social media who said Wong deserved his own Disney Plus series, and it looks as though he’s definitely not opposed to the idea.

A superhero procedural where Wong travels the length and breadth of the MCU solving mystical mysteries on a weekly basis has a ton of potential and given his training at Kamar-Taj, ability to Sling Ring himself where he wants and familiarity with almost all the franchise’s marquee names, there are definitely worse ideas out there.