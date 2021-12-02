MCU veteran confirmed for ‘Secret Invasion’ return

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans were taken aback by the first look at Secret Invasion that was revealed during Disney Plus Day, with Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury looking more haggard than we’ve ever seen him before.

Based on the post-credits scenes of Spider-Man: Far From Home and WandaVision, that might have to do with the fact the cycloptic head of S.H.I.E.L.D. has been dwelling in outer space for quite some time, keeping his one good eye on any intergalactic threats that may be heading our way.

Of course, he clearly hasn’t been able to foresee a Skrull invasion, meaning he’s going to need all the help he can get. So far, Ben Mendelsohn’s Talos was the only familiar face confirmed for the series, but Deadline has now revealed that Cobie Smulders will be back as Maria Hill.

If you include Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. as canon, which is admittedly a hot button issue, then Secret Invasion will mark Smulders’ ninth MCU project, making her one of the franchise’s most regularly recurring stars. That being said, it’s been a long time since she’s been given anything noteworthy or substantial to do, but that should be about to change given her close ties to Fury.