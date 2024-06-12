Meet Sister Sage, the new ‘The Boys’ character who probably has some delectable ulterior motives

The penultimate fiasco to be endured by Hughie and company is right on our doorsteps, with season 4 of The Boys promising to tee up its fifth and final season with a loud, gory, politically scathing bang, and it’s hard to say who’s going to make it out alive.

Indeed, this Homelander-centric cold war is about to burn a bit brighter, as he and other members of his sect begin to embrace violence as a much less-secret weapon, and with the Seven having built their ranks with the likes of resident loose cannon Firecracker, there has never been a more severe recipe for disaster.

Also joining the Seven, however, is one Sister Sage; a Supe that Vought may end up regretting bringing into the fold.

Who is Sister Sage?

Image via Prime Video

Played by Susan Heyward (Orange Is the New Black), Sister Sage is one of the two Supes recruited by Vought in season 4 to replace Queen Maeve and Starlight in the Seven. We know that she was a member of Teenage Kix (aka The Boys‘ answer to the Teen Titans and Young Avengers of the world) at one point, but this is the first time we’ll be properly introduced to the character.

Kripke himself revealed her superpower in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, that being super intelligence (in the vein of such characters as DC Comics’ Brainiac). He goes on to state that it’s no accident that they made the smartest Supe in the world “a Black woman from a low socioeconomic area,” as it would mean that she’s usually not the first person an entity like Vought would be willing to listen to, and her resulting frustration eventually takes over her life.

Indeed, we haven’t seen much of Sister Sage in the trailer, but she certainly doesn’t seem intent on playing Vought’s game like her fellow recruit Firecracker, which is very good news for the titular mercenaries; they may even have a new ally on their hands.

The first three episodes of The Boys season four will be released to Prime Video on June 13. The remaining episodes will be released every Thursday until the series finale on July 18. A fifth season, which will also be its last, has been confirmed.

