Meet The Hawkeye Cast Members

With the premiere of Disney+’s latest MCU show, Hawkeye, just weeks away, fans are trying to learn everything they can. Whether that be about the characters, the comics, or even the actors involved people are all over Hawkeye!

Of course, there’s a few obvious players in the show, but who else will be making appearances? Will there be any cameos? Here’s what and who we know will be in the series. As reported by IMDb, the following actors will be appearing in multiple episodes of Hawkeye.

Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton

Jeremy Renner is most known for his role as Clint Barton AKA Hawkeye. He’s the reason the series is even happening. Considering Hawkeye never got a solo movie and we don’t really know what he was up to during his assassin times, it’ll be interesting to see a show centered around him being a mentor to Hailee Steinfeld’s character.

Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop

Most known for her roles in Dickinson and the Pitch Perfect series, Hailee Steinfeld is a talented actress and singer just entering the MCU. Playing the role of Kate Bishop, a young girl who, in the comics, was attacked and left traumatized. Eventually, Kate’s attack led to her learning combat and self-defence tactics. She is a member of the Young Avengers which contributes to the rumours that the team is being set up in the MCU.

Vera Farmiga as Eleanor Bishop

Vera Farmiga will be playing Eleanor Bishop, who is Kate’s mother. Bishop is most familiar to fans of The Conjuring franchise as playing Lorraine Warren, however, she’s also been in shows such as Bates Motel and When They See Us. Bishop is a seasoned actress who will easily become a memorable character, even as Kate’s mother.

Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova

Making a comeback as her character from Black Widow is Florence Pugh who plays Yelena Belova. Fans may also know Florence from movies like Little Women, Midsommar and Fighting With My Family. She’s a powerhouse actress who continues to grow bigger with each film she’s in. According to the series’ synopsis, she will be hunting down Hawkeye after Black Widow‘s end credits scene.

Zahn McClarnon as William Lopez

Playing the father of Maya Lopez is Zahn McClarnon, an actor known for Doctor Sleep, The Son and other projects. He’s a native of Colorado and has been acting since 1988. In the comics, William Lopez, otherwise known as ‘Crazy Horse’ ends up dying and leaving Maya to be raised by Kingpin. It’s still unknown what fate awaits William and his daughter in the series, however, McClarnon is listed to be in all six episodes.

Brian D’Arcy James as Unknown

Unlike the other cast members who are known mainly for onscreen roles, fans of Broadway may know Brian D’Arcy James as Shrek in Broadway’s Shrek: The Musical. Of course, D’Arcy has had small roles onscreen in shows such as 13 Reasons Why and Smash. It’s unknown who Brian will be playing in the show yet, however, he’s listed as being in all six episodes, so he should be a key player.

Tony Dalton as Jack Duquesne

Playing Jack Duquesne, or otherwise known as Swordsman, is Tony Dalton. Fans may know Dalton from shows such as Better Call Saul or Sense 8. In Hawkeye, it seems he’ll be portraying the character of Swordsman, who is a master at swords, knives and blades of all kinds. Like the majority of the list, Dalton is also slated to be in all six episodes, so prepare to see Swordsman for most of the series.

Linda Cardellini as Laura Barton

Hawkeye won’t be Linda Cardellini’s first MCU rodeo, she’s been in other films as Clint’s wife, Laura. However, based on the trailers, it seems the happy couple may be having trouble in paradise after the blipped have come back. Fans may also know Cardinelli from Dead to Me, Freaks and Geeks and, of course, Velma in the live-action Scooby-Doo movies.

Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez

The actress playing Maya Lopez, Alaqua Cox, actually hasn’t had previous experience in Hollywood. She answered an open casting call and was handpicked to be in the show! Cox will be playing Maya Lopez AKA Echo, a deaf superhero who’s been known to have ties to Daredevil, she will have her own spinoff series after Hawkeye – so it’s only right to assume she’ll be a big deal in the series.

Hawkeye has a packed cast with actors, and a lot of them are familiar faces. Who are you most excited to see? Are any of these characters you’ve been waiting for, how do you feel about the casting? Tell us in the comments!