Meet the ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ sequel cast for spinoff of original Selena Gomez show

Wizards of Waverly Place is returning to the small screen this month to leave its mark on an entirely new generation. The show is returning as a sequel, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.

Recommended Videos

The show’s first season aired for four seasons between 2007 and 2012, with an additional “return” episode in 2013.

WIZARDS BEYOND WAVERLY PLACE – “Something Wizard This Way Comes” (Disney/Eric McCandless) ALKAIO THIELE, TAYLOR CORA, JANICE LEANN BROWN

Several of the series’ original stars, including singer and actress Selena Gomez, appear in the new show, and they also stepped up to serve as mentors to the Wizards of Waverly Place 2.0 cast to help ensure its success.

WHERE TO WATCH: Wizards Beyond Waverly Place (free trial)

David Henrie, 35, reprises his role as an adult and powerless Justin Russo in the sequel, while Gomez, 32, plays the role of his younger sister, Alex Russo. The Rare Beauty makeup founder has a big part in the show as she stirs things up in the family when she enlists her brother’s help to train a young new wizard in training, Billie.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, including airtimes, cast details, and streaming information.

The first two episodes of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place will premiere on the Disney Channel on Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 8:00 pm. The first eight episodes will be available to stream the next day. All episodes can be streamed on Disney Plus or Apple TV Plus for free without cable.

Veteran mentors

WIZARDS BEYOND WAVERLY PLACE – “Everything is Not What It Seems” (Disney/Eric McCandless)

JANICE LEANN BROWN, DAVID HENRIE

While Wizards Beyond Waverly Place features many new faces, several new cast members have raved about how well Gomez and Henrie mentored them during filming.

Janie LeAnn Brown, who plays the role of the new young wizard-in-training, Billie, told Us Weekly she learned “a lot” from Gomez, while Mimi Gianopulos, who plays Justin’s wife, Giada, said she was “nervous” to work alongside the Disney veteran. “She was the most relatable, wonderful, kind, lovely [person], said Gianopulos. “I’m coming into this as a new person and I felt so welcomed and so, just truly brought into the family.”

Max Matenko, who plays Justin and Giada’s youngest child, Milo, called Gomez a “great mentor.”

“She’s like, ‘If you have any problems, you can just call me.’ … She is so humble and she kind of teaches me how I should be if I ever get to, like, being a famous actor, hopefully,” he said. “And I just think she’s the best.”

What is Wizards Beyond Waverly Place about?

The show follows Justin Russo, who was chosen to lead a non-magical life as a mortal with his family, Giada, Milo, and Roman. Justin’s sister Alex, played by Gomez, brings a friend to his home to ask for help, which initiates his decision to dust off his magic skills to mentor the wizard-in-training. The entire time, he must safeguard his family and the future of the Wizard World.

Is there a trailer for Wizards Beyond Waverly Place?

Yes, the official trailer for Wizards Beyond Waverly Place was released on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024.

Meet the cast of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place

Here is the cast of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place:

Selena Gomez as Alex Russo

David Henrie as Justin Russo

Mimi Gianopulos as Giada Russo

Alkaio Thiele as Roman Russo

Max Matenko as Milo Russo

Taylor Cora as Winter

Maria Canals-Barrera as Theresa Russo

David DeLuise as Jerry Russo

Jake T. Austin as Max Russo

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy