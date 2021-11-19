Fans in awe of Meghan Markle after surprise ‘Ellen’ interview

The internet is raving about Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle after her surprise appearance on Ellen Thursday.

Her return to the Warner Bros. studio evidently brought back a lot of happy, and some embarrassing, memories of back when she was still an up-and-comer in Hollywood, not yet a star on Suits, or married to Prince Harry, Entertainment Weekly reports.

In one humorous anecdote, Markle recalled how she would drive to auditions in a run down Ford Explorer Sport that caused a lot of challenges.

“At a certain point the key stopped working on the driver side, so you couldn’t get yourself in through the door…So after auditions I would park at the back of the parking lot, and I would open the trunk and climb in, and then pull it shut behind me, and crawl over all my seats to get out, and that’s how I would come to and fro.”

Markle explained to host Ellen DeGeneres that if anyone caught her crawling through her junker, she would simply “play it off.”

“I would go like, ‘Oh I’m just looking for my résumé and my highlighters for my script. Oh, maybe it’s back there,’ and then crawl in and close it,” she said.

Well, the internet is absolutely adoring the royal’s down-to-earth demeanor from the interview, with her appearance on Ellen also involving a cute prank segment where she was directed by the comedian via an earpiece to troll some unsuspecting food vendors.

“My boo loves hot sauce.” Meghan Markle pranks American vendor on hidden camera. pic.twitter.com/keybI5ozM0 — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) November 18, 2021

Other fans were simply blown away at how stunning she appears in any interview.

Meghan Markle is so beautiful 😍 Just look at her!! I mean… pic.twitter.com/IOx7BlqbJa — Sara ✨ (@sara_xo_) November 18, 2021

The “surprise” certainly made use wish we were in the audience who got treated to the interview.

Well she surprised the crowd and just look at the frienzied applause and excitement they showed seeing Meghan Markle The Duchess of Sussex arrive on the scene. So much love from the crowd. #MeghanMarkleIsLoved#MeghanMarkleOnEllen

pic.twitter.com/CtTgXF9QgZ — Glow (@SussexRoyalGlow) November 18, 2021

And one fan was simply vibing out to Markle’s elementary school scrunchie business hustle.

My big sister Meghan Markle said on #EllenShow that she had a scrunchie business in elementary school, confirming us August 4 babies are big nerds.🙈 pic.twitter.com/cBbkw7A04K — Jada Gomez (@JadaGomez) November 18, 2021

What did you think of the Meghan Markle Ellen interview? leave it in the comments below.