Metallica’s ‘Master Of Puppets’ is already rising on the charts thanks to ‘Stranger Things’

Much like Kate Bush seeing a resurgence thanks to “Running Up That Hill” featuring prominently in the first part of Stranger Things season 4, Metallica has been given a huge boon from part two.

“Master of Puppets”, originally released in 1986, has been given a second run at life thanks to Netflix’s hit original series. 36 years on, zoomers are all over Metallica’s iconic heavy metal track. The first-ever metal song to be selected by the Library of Congress for preservation, it’s now being preserved in streaming charts the world over.

Season four’s dramatic finale aired on July 1, and in just 72 hours the song has taken itself to number 43 on Spotify’s global charts. Sitting much further ahead is “Running Up That Hill” which tops the charts still, a month on from the first part of season four.

Spotify’s top 50.

It’s a testament to the golden age of content and streaming that things like this happen. It demonstrates how influential Stranger Things truly is on a global scale, especially when an 8-minute song is getting played as heavily as it is now.

The song also is now one of the most “loved” songs on last.fm in the last week, sitting at third on the music statistics aggregator’s charts.

2022 also saw Nirvana’s seminal “Something in the Way” become a cultural phenomenon after The Batman, proving songs have a longer shelf life than ever before. Shame they don’t get paid well by Spotify.

Stranger Things season 4 is now available to stream in its entirety on Netflix.