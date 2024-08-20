Michael from ’90 Day Fiance’s GoFundMe explained

The drama within the 90 Day Fiancé stratosphere rarely ever ends when the cameras cut off. And Michael Ilesanmi and Angela Deem are probably the most infamous couple on the show. It’s been one thing after another since they both appeared together on screen several years ago. However, things have continued to take weird turns, and now, Michael’s recently launched a GoFundMe campaign that is doing numbers.

Recommended Videos

Why did Michael launch a GoFundMe?

According to Ilesanmi’s GoFundMe, which he launched on Aug. 13, Deem filed for an annulment of his and Angela’s marriage. Ilesanmi’s GoFundMe was created to cover the legal fees regarding the annulment and he reached out to his fans for assistance.

Deem filed for the annulment in June, claiming that Ilesanmi scammed her for a green card. She also accused Ilesanmi of conspiring with other Nigerian men to scam more American women in the same way. These claims seem to be baseless though, as Deem even hired a private investigator to look into Ilesanmi and he came out clean. Meanwhile, Ilesanmi left Deem in February, claiming that he “feared for his life.” As of August 20, Ilesanmi has raised $42,265 despite the initial goal of $25,000 and has gotten up to 2.1K donations.

Did Michael misuse the money from the GoFundMe?

On Aug. 18, Ilesanmi was spotted at a Discount Tire store which brought in some side-eyes from fans. This was only a few days after he launched the GoFundMe, and some people were wondering if he was using the money from the campaign for personal needs.

Ilesanmi also reposted a story from a worker at Discount Tire thanking him for visiting the store. And while the post didn’t reveal what Ilesanmi bought, some fans still didn’t like the idea of him spending the GoFundMe money on anything but what was stated. Nonetheless, he recently shared a video on Instagram speaking candidly with his fans about his relationship with Deem and thanking them for their support. Altogether, it does seem that he truly needed the help to end their marriage, and is very grateful for the support.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy