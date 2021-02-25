First Dexter Season 9 Photos Tease A Dark Return For The Show

Showtime’s Dexter revival is now in production, with the 10-episode limited series quietly coming together behind the scenes.

Last October brought us the bombshell that Michael C. Hall would be returning as his most famous character for a ninth season of the beloved serial killer drama, with the fresh episodes set to be with us later this year, almost a decade after the series originally wrapped up in 2013.

So far, there hasn’t been much in the way of footage or photos – in fact, there’s been nothing at all – but that’s changed now as Showtime has finally given us a look at the new season with the pics below, which feature Hall back in action in the titular role. They’re not much, and don’t really reveal anything significant, but they certainly gives off a dark and creepy vibe.

As you surely know, the upcoming run will be made up of 10 episodes and take place about a decade after we left Dexter living his new life as a lumberjack in Oregon. When we catch back up with him, we’ll find Mr. Morgan in a small town in upstate New York, where he’ll no doubt get himself mixed up in some dangerous new plot.

That’s about all we’ve got in terms of story details, but Hall has assured fans that the revival will make up for the controversial and divisive series finale, which is easily one of the most hated endings for a TV show ever. Whether that’ll be the case or not remains to be seen, but now that we’ve got these first-look photos, hopefully it won’t be too long before we learn more in terms of what Showtime’s cooking up for Dexter‘s return.