Minecraft and The Simpsons, two cultural behemoths who have seemingly been around forever, have now crossed over in an unbelievably ambitious project.

Reddit user /u/BlocksterCraft took to the Minecraft subreddit to show off their brand new creation: a meticulously crafted and astonishingly detailed Minecraft version of Springfield, the fictional town of The Simpsons.

The Simpsons Crosses Over With Star Wars In New Short Film 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

Everything you can think of is here: 742 Evergreen Terrace, Moe’s Tavern, Springfield Presbyterian Hospital, Krusty Burger, Springfield Town Hall, KBBL, Kwik-E-Mart, and pretty much every major location visited by Homer and co.

The user went on to explain in the comments that they were working on interiors for the buildings, as well as activities to do in this world. They have even gotten their own voice actors on board to add some humanity to the blocky world they’ve created.

Many commenters were immediately shot back to the early 2000s and the cult classic The Simpsons: Hit & Run video game, which is nearly always atop fan lists for games to be remade for the modern-day.

Just a few months ago, a YouTuber and game designer by the handle of Reubs” recreated the game, detailing how he did so in a video.