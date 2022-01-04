Ming-Na Wen calls Fennec Shand her ‘dream role of a lifetime’

Fennec Shand is arguably the biggest breakout star of Disney’s Star Wars streaming programs. The elite galactic assassin and bounty hunter has been a stone-cold fan fave ever since she first appeared in season one of The Mandalorian. Now that she’s moved on to co-starring duties on the latest franchise spin-off, The Book of Boba Fett, it seems like her star is only going to get bigger in a galaxy far, far away.

That’s just fine with Fennec portrayer Ming-Na Wen. Despite a long career highlighted by stints on E.R. and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., not to mention already being Disney royalty as the voice of Mulan, Wen is calling Shand her “dream role of a lifetime.

Lucasfilm Ltd.

In a behind-the-scenes interview posted on the official Star Wars Twitter, Wen described her intense investment in the role of Shand. Wen describes herself as a “massive” fan of the franchise and goes on to state, “To be a part of Star Wars and then to be part of Boba Fett’s incredible legacy, there are no words.”

.@MingNa takes on her dream role playing master assassin, Fennec Shand.



The Book Of @BobaFett, an all-new Original series, is now streaming on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/bW0NzvL0UA — Star Wars (@starwars) January 4, 2022

So far, fans are only one episode into the series, which is set to run for a total of seven episodes in this season. There’s no telling what the future holds for Shand or for her relationship with her legendary boss, but it certainly seems she won’t be leaving anytime soon if Wen has anything to say about it.

The Book of Boba Fett is currently streaming on Disney Plus.