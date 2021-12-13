Many genre films and television shows today try to pay homage to others and The Book of Boba Fett is no different.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Ming-Na Wen, who plays Fennec Shand (reprising her role from The Mandalorian) alongside the returning Temuera Morrison as the legendary bounty hunter, got into how the coming show will feel. According to her, the Dec. 29 release will be similar to gangster movies in the sense of being a criminal story, while the earlier show which led to the spinoff is intended to be much more of a western.

“I feel like [Fennec and Boba] are bonded because both of them had near-death experiences. They’re both bounty hunters, and they do adhere to a certain level of respect and honor. He saved her, and there’s a debt to be paid, and bounty hunters honor that debt.”

While equating anything to the legendary film is a tall order, Star Wars does at least seem like the one place which would benefit the most from trying to pull it off. The films and other franchise efforts in live-action have either aped much of what came before or been rooted in the western space overtly. Crime is interesting, though it remains to be seen whether it will be when a sanitized version under Disney bows for seven episodes just before the year concludes.

