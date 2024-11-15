‘Mission: Impossible’ star returns in sci-fi show with perfect rating on Rotten Tomatoes

Mission: Impossible star Rebecca Ferguson is returning to the small screen to star in the second season of the hit sci-fi series Silo, which premieres on Apple TV Plus on Friday, Nov. 15.

Sci-fi lovers will finally get to find out what really happened to engineer Juliette Nichols, played by Ferguson, when she steps outside of the silo she’s been locked in her entire life. Talk about a culture shock?

For those who haven’t seen the show or need a quick refresher, Silo takes place 10,000 years into the future. The show follows an eclectic group of people who’ve resided in an underground bunker their entire lives – it’s all they know, and they believe it’s their only choice of survival. The world outside of the bunker is supposed to be toxic. However, Juliette wants to find out if this is true or a falsehood, so she escapes the silo to search through the rubble of irradiated wasteland for answers.

The Silo season one finale ends with Juliette escaping, and the second season picks up right where the first season left off. Juliette has stepped outside of the silo into no man’s land and is trying to figure out how to get oxygen before her time runs out.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch season 2 of Silo, including airtimes and streaming information.

Season 2 premiere: Nov. 15, 2024 Silo premieres exclusively on Apple on Nov. 15, 2024. The streaming platform is currently offering a free trial for new users who sign up. The new season features 10 episodes. Ferguson says her character is ‘nearly on the spectrum’ Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures In an interview with Radio Times, Ferguson described her character as “socially awkward” and “nearly on the spectrum.” However, she’s figuring out how to keep herself safe despite some uncertainty that arises after she meets White Lotus star Steve Zahn, who plays the role of Solo in the new season. “She has to be in a situation now where she’s handling human beings, and it’s something that she doesn’t know how that works,” the Mission Impossible and Dune star told the outlet. “You know, she’s up against a person [Solo] who you don’t know, is a threat, is an absolute lunatic, or is there to support and help.” She added, “And they create a bond, and that’s very unusual, but with that comes a lot of compromise and issues and very scary scenarios. So it’s not a machine, but actually a person she has to work around.” Ferguson said that her character is “constantly filled with fear” as she learns to navigate the unknown. “Taking her out of that, putting her outside with a new perspective of view, horizons, fear, loneliness… And then the complete and utter unknown, that is another stepping stone for her.” Perfect Rotten Tomatoes debut

In the official season 2 trailer, Juliette is seen walking around outside of the silo seeking answers. Does she survive? You’ll have to watch and see.

If you’re wondering if the second iteration of the series is as good as the first, the Apple TV+ series debuted with a perfect rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The show is based on a trilogy of books by Hugh Howey: Wool (2011), Shift (2013), and Dust (2013). The novels tell the story of 50 silos located throughout the country, with the first being in Georgia.

