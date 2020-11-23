Moff Gideon Gets His Own Menacing Mandalorian Season 2 Poster

Star Wars fans who tuned in to watch last week’s episode of The Mandalorian witnessed the return of a few incredibly important characters from the hit show’s initial season. Former shock trooper for the Rebel Alliance, Cara Dune (Gina Carano), as well as Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) welcomed Mando back to Navarro with open arms as he made a pit stop for repairs on the beaten and battered Razor Crest, in turn finding himself roped into yet another side quest to loosen the Empire’s grip on the planet.

Infiltrating an old Imperial base with the intention of sending the entire installation up in flames, the crew subsequently make some revelatory discoveries concerning Baba Yoda’s importance, in the process alerting Moff Gideon to Mando’s whereabouts. Indeed, judging by the placement of a tracking device on his newly-repaired ship at the conclusion of Chapter 12, it looks as if Gideon and his forces will be hot on The Child’s trail in Chapter 13 which, as luck would have it, also seems to be when fans will get their first glimpse of a live-action Ahsoka Tano played by Rosario Dawson.

Is a Lightsaber duel on the cards? We’ll have to wait and see, but at the very least, Disney’s making sure to promote the series’ leading villain and you can check out a new poster depicting the menacing Imperial leader below.

Moff Gideon Looks Menacing In New Poster For The Mandalorian 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Gideon, of course, is the current holder of the fabled Darksaber, a Mandalorian heirloom that Bo-Katan is hunting for. These narrative threads will no doubt intertwine as season 2 comes to a close, though we imagine the former won’t part ways with the weapon willingly. Exciting times ahead, then, for sure, and we can’t wait to see what unfolds throughout the remainder of the year.

New episodes of The Mandalorian air every Friday, exclusively on Disney Plus.