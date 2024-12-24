Moments after losing the million-dollar prize, Sue Smey talks the ’emotional whiplash’ of sitting through the ‘Survivor 47’ after-show

Besides lying about her age — pretending to be 45 years old, rather than 59 years old — and having an exceptionally dirty face throughout Survivor 47, Sue Smey is likely remembered for making it all the way to the Final Tribal Council and finishing her Survivor journey flat, ultimately receiving no votes from the jury. Poor thing!

Recommended Videos

Despite finding a Hidden Immunity Idol — as well as becoming the oldest woman to win an Individual Immunity Challenge AND the oldest woman to make it to the Final Tribal Council — Sue finished Survivor 47 in third place, falling short to “Sole Survivor” Rachel LaMont and runner-up Sam Phalen.

While Sam received a single vote from Kyle Ostwald, Rachel recieved votes from the rest of the jury — consisting of Sierra Wright, Sol Yi, Gabe Ortis, Caroline Vidmar, Andy Rueda, Genevieve Mushaluk, and Teeny Chirichillo — ultimately securing the million-dollar check for her exceptional gameplay.

In true Survivor fashion, shortly after Rachel emerged victorious, the Survivor 47 after-show began, with the production team seemingly shoving pizza and champagne in the faces of the jury, the finalists, and (of course) the “Sole Survivor.”

For those who need a refresher, ever since the “New Era” of Survivor began in 2021, the after-show has taken place in Fiji (in real time) instead of in the United States, revealing who won the million-dollar prize and the title of “Sole Survivor” on the spot instead of in front of a live studio audience months later.

While this is as exciting as can be for the champion, what impact does this new format have on those who just watched the million-dollar check slip through their fingers?

Well for Sue, as well as Sam, it was “very hard” to twist their frowns upside down…

Image via CBS

“What was that emotional whiplash like to go from not getting any votes to the smiles and champagne of the after-show?” reality television reporter Dalton Ross asked Sue in an exclusive exit interview, and the New York native sang like a bird.

Despite being rather confident heading into the Final Tribal Council — eager to drop the bomb that she is actually 59 years old, not 45 years old — Sue shared that she “knew the results” deep down, having a strong inkling that Rachel would be taking home the title of “Sole Survivor” and the million-dollar check that fateful night.

The flight school owner reminisced on her reaction after Survivor host Jeff Probst read the votes — confirming Rachel’s victory once and for all — sharing with Entertainment Weekly, “The last couple days it tears me up. One, I’m sad it’s over. And two, it was sad that I didn’t get any votes,” prior to delving into the details of the Survivor 47 after-show.

Watching the Survivor 47 after-show with her friends, family, and castmates at a watch party in Los Angeles — just hours before the interview took place — Sue was transported back to that fateful night in Fiji. She dished:

“I was trying to hold it together last night [Dec. 18] watching it with everybody there and with the love of my family and my friends, it choked me up a little knowing I didn’t get any votes. It sucked. It’s hard, but I was still proud of myself for doing what I did and sticking through and being strong and pushing through.”

Sue added that she “literally was pushed to [her] limit many times, physically, mentally, emotionally” throughout Survivor 47, so she is proud of herself nonetheless. She continued:

“I want to be an inspiration for people my age that age is just the number, and I kept saying that all along is that anybody can do anything. You just got to have the desire to try, because what’s left is the grave, so get out and do live your life and just do everything you possibly can do.”

Image via CBS

While it was definitely difficult for Sue to sit through the Survivor 47 after-show, Sam had a similar experience, also delving into the details in an exclusive exit interview with Entertainment Weekly. The Survivor 47 runner-up spilled:

“It’s very hard, especially when you don’t get explanations before you’re having this after-show. I stood up, Kyle comes up to me, gave me a hug and said, ‘Hey man, I was the one that voted for you,’ so I knew already at that point, but then your brain starts to go, ‘Well, why Kyle and not so-and-so or so-and-so,’ and you try and sort of figure it out in your head. Not the easiest thing to do in the moment.”

#ICYMI, to see Rachel LaMont emerge victorious — and to see Sue Smey and Sam Phalen fall short — you can stream the finale of Survivor 47, including its infamous after-show, via Paramount Plus now.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy